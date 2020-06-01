हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

Finish your samosa, your time is up: Indian officials to Pakistan officials caught spying

Abdi, along with Tahir Khan was caught on Sunday while trying to source sensitive document on a specific tip. They were on a radar for a long time.

New Delhi: The Indian security official who caught one of the Pakistani visa official Abdi Hussain Abid at a restaurant at New Delhi's Karol Bagh as part of espionage plan had told him to finish his samosa fast when he was caught in the act.

Sources revealing the details of Sunday's operation said the official who nabbed Abid asked him to 'finish eating Samosa fast, your time is up'.

Abdi, along with Tahir Khan was caught on Sunday while trying to source sensitive document on a specific tip. They were on a radar for a long time. A trap was laid and later in an operation, they were apprehended. They had come in a diplomatic car of Pakistan mission and visuals showed a broken windshield of the vehicle.

India immediately declared both of them persona non grata and expelled them. They are expected to reach Pakistan by today night via Wagha Attari border. 

The MEA in a release said the Pakistani Charge de Affaires was issued a demarche in which India strongly protested "activities of these officials" and "asked to ensure that no member of its diplomatic mission should indulge in activities inimical to India or behave in a manner incompatible with their diplomatic status."

The last time a Pakistani official was caught trying to indulge in espionage in Delhi was in 2016. India had that time also expelled the official but Islamabad in a tit for tat also expelled an Indian official.

Tags:
PakistanIndiaspyingPakistan spiesPakistan High Commission
