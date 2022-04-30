A journalist has filed a complaint against the Punjab Police officials for allegedly misbehaving with him during Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann’s joint press conference, reported IANS.

According to the victim, journalist Naresh Vats, when he went to cover the press conference on April 26, he was stopped by security personnel at the entry gate and was harassed by the police officials.

"I showed them my PIB (Press Information Bureau) card. But on the pretext of checking they took it and after a few minutes they told me that I was not a reporter and will not be allowed to enter the press conference room," Vats claimed.

The man further alleged that when he asked the Punjab Police what was the criteria to define a reporter, they allegedly misbehaved with him.

"One of them asked other cops to have me arrested. When I again opposed, they dragged me out of the room. In CCTV, it could be seen."

The journalist has now requested the two Chief Ministers to take action against the accused Punjab Police officials.

About the case, a senior police official said that they were looking into the matter.

Meanwhile, an agreement on knowledge-sharing was signed on Tuesday between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Singh Mann, who said 117 schools and mohalla clinics will be developed in his state.

Mann said education, health and power were a priority of his government and Punjab can learn from Delhi where a lot of work has been done in these fields.

Delhi can also learn from Punjab about agriculture, he said.

Kejriwal said India will progress if every state starts learning from the good work done by others.

(With agency inputs)

