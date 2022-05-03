FIR lodged against Independent MLA Saryu Roy

An FIR has been lodged against Jharkhand Independent MLA Saryu Roy under different sections of IPC and official secrets act at Doranda police station here for allegedly leaking secret documents. The FIR was lodged against the Jamshedpur (East) MLA by under secretary of state health department Vijay Verma.

The FIR has been lodged barely a month after Roy accused state Health minister Banna Gupta of misusing his office and disbursing Covid incentives equivalent to one month's basic salary to 60 employees in the health minister's cell including himself, his personal assistant and other staff illegally and unethically.

The minister, however, termed the allegations as false and fabricated and demanded an unconditional public apology from Roy through a legal notice on April 18. Roy had defeated former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das from the Jamshedpur (East) seat in 2019 after quitting the BJP on being denied a party ticket.