हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIR

FIR lodged against Independent MLA Saryu Roy

The FIR was lodged against the Jamshedpur (East) MLA by under secretary of state health department Vijay Verma for allegedly leaking secret documents.

FIR lodged against Independent MLA Saryu Roy

An FIR has been lodged against Jharkhand Independent MLA Saryu Roy under different sections of IPC and official secrets act at Doranda police station here for allegedly leaking secret documents. The FIR was lodged against the Jamshedpur (East) MLA by under secretary of state health department Vijay Verma.

The FIR has been lodged barely a month after Roy accused state Health minister Banna Gupta of misusing his office and disbursing Covid incentives equivalent to one month's basic salary to 60 employees in the health minister's cell including himself, his personal assistant and other staff illegally and unethically.

The minister, however, termed the allegations as false and fabricated and demanded an unconditional public apology from Roy through a legal notice on April 18. Roy had defeated former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das from the Jamshedpur (East) seat in 2019 after quitting the BJP on being denied a party ticket.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FIRJharkhandIndependent MLACOVID19Jamshedpur (East)CM Raghubar DasSaryu Roy
Next
Story

Mamata Banerjee slams BJP on Eid: Policy of divide and rule and politics of isolation are not correct

Must Watch

PT5M42S

Jodhpur Violence: On the occasion of Eid, the situation in Jodhpur again tense