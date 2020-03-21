FIR lodged against singer Kanika Kapoor under Epidemic Act

New Delhi: An FIR was filed against Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor on Friday (March 20) night under sections 188, 269, 270 of Epidemic Act 1987. The singer was booked after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-level meeting at his official residence and issued an order in this regard.

The FIR was reportedly lodged against Kanika Kapoor for concealing facts and putting the public in danger.

"The FIR will be lodged against her because she came from London and was aware of the corona safety protocols. She apparently did not get tested at the airport and even though she was developing symptoms, she freely attended parties and mingled with a large number of people," a senior police official told IANS.

Last week, the central government had invoked the Epidemic Act 1897 to combat novel coronavirus in India. The decision was taken in a meeting convened by the Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba with representatives of the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and other ministries, said media reports.

Under this Act, all the states and union territories have been advised to invoke the provisions of Section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act 1897. The section includes special measures to be taken by the Centre to “prescribe regulations as to dangerous epidemic disease.”

The section also includes the detention of people or any vessel that comes from international shores and is seen potent to spread the epidemic in the country.

According to reports, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, had stayed in room no 602 of Hotel Taj, which has also now been closed for two days.

Those who were present in the high-level meeting included Deputy Chief Ministers Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Maurya, several cabinet ministers and party`s Secretary (Organisation) Sunil Bansal to discuss the situation.