हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

FIR lodged against SP leader Azam Khan for allegedly defaming RSS

In his complaint, Naqvi has also accused Khan of insulting Shia religious leader Qalbe Jawad and his secretary Imran Naqvi.

FIR lodged against SP leader Azam Khan for allegedly defaming RSS

LUCKNOW: In a fresh legal trouble for senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, an FIR was lodged against Khan on Friday for allegedly defaming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Social worker Ullema Zamir Naqvi filed the complaint against the SP MLA. In his complaint, Naqvi has also accused Khan of insulting Shia religious leader Qalbe Jawad and his secretary Imran Naqvi.

Naqvi also alleged that the Chairman of Shia Central Waqf Board,  Wasim Rizvi, was involved in insulting Qalbe Jawad. 

In his complaint, Naqvi has accused Khan of misusing the government letterhead and stamp for `maligning` the RSS when he was a minister in Akhilesh Yadav-led government in Uttar Pradesh.

Last month, a case was registered against Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah in Rampur for alleged fraud. The case was registered in the Ganj police station after a complaint was filed by a Bhartiya Janta Party worker with the Home Secretary in December.

(with agency inputs)

Tags:
Uttar PradeshAzam KhanAzam Khan FIRAzam Khan FIR RSSAzam Khan RSS defame
Next
Story

Outlawed SIMI banned for five more years as it indulges in anti-national activities

Must Watch

Conflict over PM Modi's rally ground in West Bengal

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close