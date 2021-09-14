Fire breaks at Delhi's Inderlok area, 10 fire tenders rushed

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a godown located in the Inderlok area of Delhi, DFS officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far.

As per officials, the fire department received a call around noon, and in no time 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot, to put out the blaze.

The fire broke out in the basement of a five-story godown where plastic items were stored. 10 fire tenders reached the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control, Atul Garg Director of Delhi Fire Service(DFS), said.

The cause of the fire is fire is ascertained, he stated.

