Fire breaks out at 9th floor of Delhi AIIMS, several firetenders at spot

New Delhi: A fire broke out at Delhi’s AIIMS Convergence block building on Wednesday night and several fire fighting vehicles have reached the spot to douse the fire.

#WATCH | A fire breaks out at the ninth floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/uOas2zxKM5 — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2021

"As many as 20 firetenders have been rushed to the spot," Delhi Fire Service Director, Atul Garg told ANI.

The fire department said the incident took place at 10.22 pm on the ninth floor of the building, the rescue efforts are underway.

Meanwhile, no loss of life or injuries have been reported so far.

The incident site is reportedly away from the hospital where patients are admitted. The convergence block is in the campus where classes are held, it also houses laboratories.

(This is a breaking story, ore details are awaited)