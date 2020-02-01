हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AIIMS

Fire breaks out at AIIMS’ Cardio-Thoracic Sciences Centre in Delhi, 10 fire tenders rushed to spot

A total of 28 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients had to be shifted due to the smoke. At least 10 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The fire has been brought under control.

Fire breaks out at AIIMS’ Cardio-Thoracic Sciences Centre in Delhi, 10 fire tenders rushed to spot

A fire broke out on Saturday evening at the Cardio-Thoracic Sciences Centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital. There have been no reports of any casualties yet. It started in the electric panel on the ground floor of the centre.

Live TV

A total of 28 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients had to be shifted due to the smoke. At least 10 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The fire has been brought under control.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Tags:
AIIMSAIIMS fireCardio-Thoracic Sciences Centre
Next
Story

Coronavirus outbreak: Air India's second special flight departs for Wuhan from Delhi

Must Watch

PT2M56S

Budget 2020: Rs 99,300 crore allocated for education sector