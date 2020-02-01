Fire breaks out at AIIMS’ Cardio-Thoracic Sciences Centre in Delhi, 10 fire tenders rushed to spot

A fire broke out on Saturday evening at the Cardio-Thoracic Sciences Centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital. There have been no reports of any casualties yet. It started in the electric panel on the ground floor of the centre.

Live TV

A total of 28 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients had to be shifted due to the smoke. At least 10 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The fire has been brought under control.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.