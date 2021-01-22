Fire breaks out at Engineer Bhawan near ITO in Delhi, firetenders rushed to spot

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at the Institution of Engineers building near ITO in central Delhi on Friday (Jnauary 22). No injuries were reported in the incident, and the blaze has been brought under control, the Fire Department said.

The fire started from a meter board of the building. A call about the fire was received at 8.30 am, officials from the fire department told PTI.



"We received a call around 8.30 a.m. about a fire in the meter board at the Institution of Engineers building at ITO. A total of 12 fire tenders were rushed to the site. The fire was on the second floor of the building," said Atul Garg, Director Delhi Fire Service.

According to reports, authorities launched an investigation into the incident and to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Live TV