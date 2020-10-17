हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kolkata fire

Fire breaks out in a multi-storey building in Kolkata, two killed

Two-person died in the tragic fire incident which took place on Friday night including a child who jumped from the building.

Fire breaks out in a multi-storey building in Kolkata, two killed
Representational Image

Kolkata: In a tragic incident, a fire broke out in an eight-storey residential building in Kolkata's Ganesh Chandra Avenue on Friday night (October 16, 2020). The fire killed two-person including a child who jumped from the building.

Ten fire tenders and a hydraulic ladder were immediately rushed to the spot. As per reports, some people are still trapped inside the building and rescue operation is currently going on.

The fire has been doused off now. The reason for the fire is still not known.

Further details awaited in the incident

 

 

