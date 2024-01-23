trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2712806
First Day Of Public Darshan: Thousands Of Devotees Throng Ram Temple Since 3 AM- Watch

Early morning visuals show people braving the cold and fog while standing outside the temple. It may be noted that the temple committee changed the darshan timings yesterday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 06:42 AM IST
Ram temple has been inaugurated and public darshans have begun today. Ahead of the opening of the temple 'Kapaat' or gates, thousands of devotees lined up at the temple for the first public darshan this morning. Early morning visuals show people braving the cold and fog while standing outside the temple. It may be noted that the temple committee changed the darshan timings yesterday. A heavy rush was seen outside the temple with people trying to enter the temple premises.

Ram Temple Darshan Timing

Ram Lalla's darshan can be done from 8:00 in the morning until 10:00 at night. The temple will be closed for darshan from 1pm to 3pm. According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Lord Ram will be offered fruits and milk every hour. The temple will be open every day.

First Evening Aarti

The visuals from the last evening showed first evening aarti being performed for Ram Lalla. Devotees can be seen singing the bhajans and aarti while temple priests perform puja.

PM Modi Led Rituals At Pran Pratistha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday led the rituals during Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Lalla. He also addressed the dignitaries present at the site. Prime Minister Modi on said that occasion of Pran Pratishtha is not only a moment of celebration but also a moment that signifies the maturity of Indian society, adding the manner our country has untangled this knot of history with seriousness and sensitivity indicates that our future is poised to be more splendid than our past. Addressing the gathering after Pran Pratishtha of the idol of Ram Lalla here, PM Modi said that the occasion is not only about victory but also about humility.

