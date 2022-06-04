First flight with Haj pilgrims departs from Kerala’s Kochi airport

The first flight with Haj pilgrims to Madina in Saudi Arabia departed from Kerala’s Kochi airport on Saturday. As many as 377 passengers took off in the SV 5747 flight of Saudi Arabian Airlines. It was flagged off by V Abdurahiman, Kerala Minister for Wakf and Hajj pilgrimage. “The first batch of Indian Haj pilgrims departed today & the last aircraft will take off from Mumbai on July 3. We're confident that under the leadership of PM Modi, we'll successfully perform all rituals in Mecca and Madina,” AP Abdullakutty, Chairman of Central Hajj Committee said.

The last aircraft will take off from Mumbai on July 3. In April, Saudi Arabia announced its plan to receive 1 million domestic and foreign pilgrims during the upcoming Haj season, marking the first time that foreign pilgrims will be allowed to perform the annual pilgrimage after the previous two seasons, which were restricted to domestic pilgrims due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

