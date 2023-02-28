'First Time That An Education Minister Will Go To Tihar Jail': Gambhir Slams Sisodia

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday (February 28, 2023) launched a scathing attack on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested in the Delhi excise policy scam case, and said that they should get what "they deserve". Speaking to the news agency ANI, Gambhir, a Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi, also said that this is the first time in India that an Education Minister will go to Tihar jail.

"It was an open-and-shut case. They should get what they deserve. This is the first time in India that an Education Minister will go to Tihar jail, that too in a liquor scam case. This policy was made to exploit money so that they can fight elections with Khalistani's help," Gambhir was quoted as saying by ANI.

"If there was no discrepancy in liquor policy, it shouldn't have been taken back. This is not the time to give emotional statements. If he (Sisodia) has opened schools, colleges, and hospitals, show it to us. He can move to SC, but for me, Delhi CM (Arvind Kejriwal) and AAP have been exposed," the cricketer-turned-politician added.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia moved the Supreme Court seeking bail in the excise policy case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia who is presently in CBI's custody, and agreed to hear the plea today itself at 3.50 PM.

The top court initially observed that the jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader has remedies under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to move the Delhi High Court for bail and seeking the quashing of the FIR.

A special Delhi court on Monday sent Sisodia to five-day CBI remand in the excise policy case to allow the agency to get "genuine and legitimate" answers to questions being put to him for "a proper and fair investigation".

The CBI on Sunday evening had arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.