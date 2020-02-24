Fish tikka, Raan Alishaan, Dum Gost Biryani, Malpua with Rabri, Hazel Nut Apple Pie: US President Donald Trump's dinner menu at Rashtrapati Bhawan

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump who is on a two-day visit to India arrived in Delhi on Monday (February 24) evening with First Lady Melania Trump. On his second day stay in India, more than 100 guests will take part in the dinner programme organised at Rashtrapati Bhawan at 8 pm on February 25.

The guest list includes 30 American guests and cabinet ministers of the Government of India including some prominent name from sports, film and media industry. However, Former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary boycotted the Presidential dinner for Donald Trump.

The cuisine list prepared for President Trump's dinner program will include Indian dish having American flavours. The menu includes both vegetarian and non- vegetarian dishes.

Know the menu here;

Amuse Bouch will be served as an appetizer at the beginning followed by starter which will have fish tikka made with American salmon fish in the non-veg menu whereas Aloo tikka and Spinach Papadum for the vegetarian.

The main course will have Rogni gravey light, Raan Alishaan and Dum Gosht Biryani in Non-vegetarian delicacies whereas the vegetarian main course will include Dum Gucci Peas, Hyderabadi Dum Biryani and Deki Biryani, mint flavoured raita.

The desserts will have Malpua with Rabri made with pan cakes, Hazel Nut Apple Pie with vanilla ice cream flavour.

For the drinks the guests will be served Lemon Corianda shorba made with lemon grass.

Trump is on a 36 hours visit to India and he will also receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on February 25.