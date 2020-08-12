हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka

Five killed as Bengaluru-bound bus catches fire in Karnataka's Chitradurga

At least five people, including three children, were charred to death and many others sustained burns when a Benglauru-bound bus they were travelling in caught fire on a national highway in Chitradurga district on Wednesday morning.

Five killed as Bengaluru-bound bus catches fire in Karnataka&#039;s Chitradurga

Bengaluru: At least five people, including three children, were charred to death and many others sustained burns when a Benglauru-bound bus they were travelling in caught fire on a national highway in Chitradurga district on Wednesday morning.

"Five people have died after a bus caught fire on National Highway 4 at about 3.30 am. The bus was on the way from Bijapur to Bengaluru," a police officer said.

The deceased have not been identified, he said adding a few others have been hospitalised.

He suspected that the vehicle was parked by the road side when it caught fire.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)

Karnataka
