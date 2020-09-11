हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Supreme Court

Fix reasonable charges for ambulance services for COVID-19 patients, Supreme Court directs states

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, was hearing a petition seeking appropriate order and or directions to increase ambulance services to ensure proper service to COVID positive patient cases in the country.

ANI photo

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday (September 11) expressed its concern over the way ambulance providers charge an excessive amount of money to provide service to COVID-19 patients and directed the states to fix a reasonable price for ambulance services.

The bench said that states are bound by advisory already issued by the Central government to ensure this during this pandemic time, all state governments must ensure that the number of ambulances must be sufficient.

It said that ambulances should be provided in each district to help COVID-19 patients to hospitals.

