Flash floods in Surankote halts life in the town

Due to Flash floods triggered by heavy rains, authorities had to shut educational institutions and sound an alert

 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 03:57 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Surankote is a town in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir
  • Army and police were pitched in to help the aggrieved residents
  • Traders of Beopar Mandal protested over the authority's failure to build a new sewerage system in the region

Jammu: Flash floods triggered by heavy rains hit areas of Surankote town in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, prompting authorities to shut educational institutions and sound an alert, officials said.

According to officials, heavy overnight rains in the hilly areas of the Surankote belt triggered flash floods, with a huge volume of water entering houses and shops.

The Army and police pitched in to help the aggrieved residents. Reports said many houses, shops, and vehicles were damaged in the floods.

Senior district officials reached out to the people of flood inundated areas.

Authorities also issued advisories to people to stay at home and not venture close to rivers and 'nallahs' in the wake of the threat of flash floods.

"All schools and educational institutions have been closed," an official said.
Meanwhile, traders of Beopar Mandal protested over the authority's failure to build a new sewerage system in the region.

Officials said exact details of the loss are being ascertained.

