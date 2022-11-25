topStoriesenglish
Flats for slum dwellers, removal of factory licence: BJP's manifesto for Delhi MCD elections 2022 - check details

The BJP has promised to remove the trade and health license in its manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' for MCD elections 2022. It will also abolish factory licenses in Delhi. 

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its manifesto titled Sankalp Patra for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022. Union minister Piyush Goyal released party's manifesto in the presence of State BJP President Adesh Gupta, LoP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and BJP MPs
from Delhi. The BJP has promised to provide flats to every slum dweller, its manisfesto says that 17,000 flats are ready for allotment. On the issue of waste processing, the party vows to process 100% garbage through waste-to-energy conversion for a green, clean & sustainable Delhi. The BJP has also promised to remove the trade and health license. It will also abolish factory licenses in Delhi. 

During a press conference on the manifesto launch event, Union Minister Piyush Goyal slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. He said, "AAP govt deprived Delhi MCD of due funds; its achievements nothing except publicity and advertisements".

"AAP has failed to reply on sale of Delhi MCD tickets, massage received by its jailed minister, excise policy irregularities," Goyal said.

The elections for the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 while the counting of votes will be done on December 7. 

