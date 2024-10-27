Flower Pot Theft In Noida Sector-18: Video Of BMW Owner Woman’s Act Goes Viral

Noida: A surprising video has been circulating widely on social media, showing an unusual theft in Sector-18, where a woman is seen stepping out of her luxury BMW car and stealing a flower pot placed outside a shop. The incident reportedly took place late at night around 12 AM on October 25.

The video clearly shows the woman exiting her car, assuring that no one from the shop's staff is keeping an eye on her approaching the flower pots kept on the stairs of the shop, and lifting it. During the act, a few people are seen standing near her car, but the woman completes the act confidently and then leaves the scene. The CCTV footage shows that the car was being driven by another person who kept the door open for her to get inside quickly.

#Watch: नोएडा की गमला चोर महिला का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। यह वीडियो सेक्टर- 18 का है जहां एक महिला कार से नीचे उतर एक दुकान के बाहर रखे गमले को चुराने लगती है।



वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि कुछ लोग उसकी कार के पास आकर खड़े भी हो जाते हैं। हालांकि महिला वहां से निकल जाती है। यह… pic.twitter.com/ogB5VG8xVw — Federal Bharat (@FederalBharat) October 27, 2024

The video has gone viral on social media platforms, attracting humorous comments from viewers. Some people have named it the "Art of Flower Pot Theft," while others are calling it Noida's latest "theft trend." A few people have also remarked that even if it was meant as a joke or stunt, it cannot be justified.