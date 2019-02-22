FMS Delhi final placements 2019: Average package hikes up to Rs 23.2 LPA, Sales and Marketing top choice

The final placements of Faculty of Management Studies (FMS)- Delhi, for the 2017-19 batch, witnessed the average package stand at Rs 23.2 lakh per annum (LPA), an increase of Rs 2.1 lakh or 18 per cent from last year.

The average CTC for women which increased to Rs 25.1 LPA from Rs 21.3 LPA last year, a spokesperson from the B-School told Zee News. From the batch of 216 students, 198 appeared for the placements and received 210 offers.

Twenty-five per cent of the batch went for Sales and Marketing domain. Roles in FMCG domain, Sales and Marketing were offered in the Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Electronics,

Retail, ECommerce, Industrial Goods, and Automobile sector. Top recruiters included Nestle, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), ITC, Reckitt Benckiser, BMW and Google.

A spokesperson added that the institute observed a "140% increase in the e-Commerce/IT/Operation roles" as compared to last year with 54 accepted offers from recruiters like Amazon, UBER, Paytm and Microsoft.

Around 18 per cent of students were hired in Consulting, 16 per cent in Finance roles and 13 per cent in General Management. Top recruiters which took part in the campus placement include Bain & Company, The Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey, Accenture Strategy, Deloitte India, Capgemini E.L.I.T.E., Flipkart and OYO amongst others.

Eighteen students opted out of the placements to pursue entrepreneurial ventures of their own.

Placement Statistics:

No. of students in the Batch – 216

No. of students appearing for placements – 198

No. of students placed -198

No. of students signed out/taking a placement holiday – 18

No. of Offers - 210

No. of Pre-Placement Offers - 50

No. of Pre-Placement Offers accepted - 48

No. of companies confirming participation –129

No. of companies that made offers –68

Highest Compensation- Rs 48,00,000

Average Compensation- Rs 23,20,000

Average CTC for top 100- Rs 27,00,000

Average CTC for Women- Rs 25,10,000

Percentage of students receiving CTC > 20 LPA- 68%

Offer Distribution across Domains:

Consulting- 18.1%

Finance- 15.6%

General Management- 13.6%

IT/E-com/ Operations- 27.27%

Marketing- 25.25%