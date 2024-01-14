Foggy Start For Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, Plane Carrying Congress Leaders Finally Departs For Manipur

New Delhi: A special IndiGo flight with Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi has departed for Manipur's Imphal for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Delhi Airport on Sunday morning. The flight was delayed due to reduced visibility owing to dense fog in Delhi. Earlier on Sunday, Rahul was spotted leaving his residence in Delhi for the airport. The Yatra will begin with a floral tribute at the Khongjom War Memorial, a site of historical significance for the people of Manipur. The launch event will take place at Myay Maidan, Khongjom in Thoubal district of Manipur.

The Yatra will have a break at 5:30 pm at Koirengei Bazar in Imphal and a night stay at Koujengleima Sports Association Football Ground in Sekmai area of Imphal.

The Yatra will cover a distance of 6,700 kilometres across 15 states and 110 districts in 67 days. Rahul Gandhi will interact with various sections of the society, such as farmers, workers, Dalits, tribals, backward classes, traders, shopkeepers, women, ex-servicemen, sportspersons, teachers, Asha workers, Anganwadi groups, NGOs, SHGs and others.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who also left for Manipur from Delhi, said that the party will reach every house till they get the right to justice. He posted on ‘X’ that the Yatra will start from Thoubal, Manipur today and that Rahul Gandhi will lead this national mass movement of the Congress party.

Kharge said that the Congress party is focused on the real issues of the country, such as unemployment, inflation, national security, women’s rights, SC/ST exploitation, caste census, economic inequality and others. He said that the Congress party wants to provide an alternative system to the country by listening to the people and that is why the fight for justice is necessary.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who will join the Yatra with the Chief Minister, said that he hopes that the Yatra will unite the country and bring a big change. He said that the Yatra is not only for the Lok Sabha elections, but also for the issues that need to be protected.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also left for Manipur from Delhi to attend the inaugural ceremony of the Yatra.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the Yatra is to seek justice for everybody, socially, economically and politically. He said that Rahul Gandhi is starting the Yatra from Manipur and will end it in Mumbai.