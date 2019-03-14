Foot overbridge collapses near CST station in Mumbai, check out pictures, video here

A section of a foot overbridge near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai collapsed at around 7:30pm on Thursday.

Four persons died in the incident and at least 32 got injured, some of them critically. The incident occurred after a large portion of the bridge fell on Dr DN Road.

The collapse affected north-bound traffic on JJ flyover during peak hour. Mumbai Police confirmed the identity of deceased as Apoorva Prabhu (35) and Ranjana Tambe (40) and Zahid Siraj Khan.

#WATCH Mumbai: A foot over bridge near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station has collapsed. Multiple injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/r43zS5eA0l — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019

The bridge, managed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, was “fixed and revamped” in 2016. The bridge is just 500 metres from the BMC HQ. The BMC Disaster Control Room said in a statement that bridge was overloaded with people who were rushing to their homes during peak hours.

Out of the injured, six have been taken to St George Hospital and ten to GT Hospital.

Central Railway PRO AK Jain said in a statement that the foot overbridge which collapse partially is a public FOB, and not a railway foot overbridge. The statement added that railway traffic is not affected.