23 injured in Mumbai's CST station foot overbridge collapse, all trapped under debris rescued

At least 23 people were injured after a part of a foot overbridge collapsed on Thursday near Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station in Mumbai, Maharashtra. All those people who were trapped under the debris have been rescued. Two of the injured people are in critical condition.

The Mumbai Police has said that the injured people have been shifted to hospitals.

The bridge connects CST platform 1 north-end with BT Lane near The Times of India building. The bridge connected the bustling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station with the Azad Maidan Police Station.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and fire brigades have been rushed to the spot for rescue operations. Senior police officers are also present at the spot.

There have been reports of multiple injuries. The traffic in the area has been affected. The commuters have been asked to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Earlier in July 2018, a part of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) had collapsed on the tracks near Andheri Station towards Vile Parle on the south end. At least six people were injured in the incident. Known as the Gokhale, the bridge connects Andheri East to West.