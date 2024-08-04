‘For All Trolls...’: Shashi Tharoor Clarifies ‘Memorable’ Comment Amid Wayanad Visit Backlash

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has addressed the criticism sparked by his tweet referring to his visit to landslide-affected Wayanad as ‘memorable.’ He clarified that his use of the term 'memorable' was intended to signify something ‘unforgettable’ and noteworthy, despite the backlash on social media.

In a social media post on ‘X’ Tharoor wrote, “For all the trolls: definition of 'memorable': Something that is memorable is worth remembering or likely to be remembered, because it is special or unforgettable. That's all I meant,"

Earlier, the Thiruvananthapuram MP visited the areas affected by the massive landslides that have claimed at least 308 lives. The Congress leader helped in the rescue operations that entered the fifth day on Sunday.

He shared a video in which he is seen actively assisting with the unloading of relief supplies organised by his office for individuals who have lost their homes due to the disaster and are currently residing in relief camps. The footage also captures him engaging directly with the affected individuals, listening to their experiences and the challenges they are confronting.

Tharoor captioned the post as, “Some memories of a memorable day in Wayanad.”

Many, including BJP leaders, questioned his use of the term ‘memorable’ to describe such a tragedy. Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya, who leads the party's IT department, tweeted, ‘Shashi Tharoor finds death and disaster memorable.’