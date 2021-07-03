Forced religious conversion case: ED raids six places across Delhi and UP

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday (July 3, 2021) conducted raids across six places in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in connection with a forced religious conversion case.

The places searched included the office of Islamic Dawah Centre (IDC), the house of the main accused Mohd Umar Gautam and his associate Mufti Qazi Jahangir Qasmi, all located at Jamia Nagar in the national capital.

In UP, the ED raided offices of Al Hassan Education and Welfare Foundation and Guidance Education and Welfare Society located at Lucknow. These organisations, notably, are run by Umar Gautam.

"These have been playing an instrumental role in carrying out illegal conversions," the ED said in a statement.

"Several incriminating documents have been seized during searches which reveal the large-scale conversion carried out by accused Umar Gautam and his organisations all over India," the ED added.

The law enforcement agency stated that the documents also reveal several crores of foreign funding received by the accused organisations for the purpose of illegal conversions.

This is to be noted that Umar Gautam and Jahangir have allegedly forced around 1,000 non-Muslims to convert to Islam.

