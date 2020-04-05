Forensic, Crime Branch teams visit Nizamuddin Markaz of Tablighi Jamaat for investigation

Delhi: Teams of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) scientists and Delhi Police Crime Branch visited the Markaz Nizamuddin in the national capital on Sunday (April 5) to carry out an investigation in connection with a congregation held here in which thousands of people, including citizens of 41 nationalities, took part between March 13-15.

So far, more than 400 COVID-19 positive cases and about 15 deaths in the country have been found to have links with the Nizamuddin Markaz.

Earlier, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act.

Around 2,300 people, including 250 foreigners, were found to be living at its headquarters located at Delhi's Nizamuddin last week despite the 21-day lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus. All the activists were brought out from the Markaz on April 1.

According to a report, at least 9,000 people had participated at the congregation at the Nizamuddin Markaz in March after which many have travelled to various parts of the country for missionary works.

A report said that 379 Indonesians, 110 Bangladeshi, 77 Kyrgyzstan, 75 Malaysian, 65 Thai, 63 Myanmarese and 33 Sri Lankan citizens besides others.

The Home Ministry had also asked Delhi Police and police chiefs of other states, where these foreigners are currently living, to take legal action under the Foreigners Act and the Disaster Management Act.

After the incident came to light, the government blacklisted 960 foreigners and cancelled their visa for violating visa conditions.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that of the 2,300 brought out from the Markaz, 500 showed the symptoms of COVID-19 and were admitted to hospitals, whereas the remaining 1800 were sent under quarantine.

The Home Ministry had said about 2,100 foreigners have come to India since January 1 and indulged in Tablighi activities in different parts of the country.

The Tablighi Jamaat event has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.