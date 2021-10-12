Former Attorney General Goolam Vahanvati was an inspiration to the India law community

Goolam Vahanvati was an exceptional lawyer and so much more. Regarded as a legal luminary, Goolam’s career spanned over three decades and was full of achievements.

When he was a junior lawyer in the Bombay high court, he had built quite a reputation for himself and was know as the Go-to person in the Bombay Bar.

He was an ideal lawyer and a citizen and used to follow rules and regulations dedicatedly. Goolam was extremely bright and intelligent even when he was a kid, that with his dedication made for a deadly combination as he grew up.

In 1990, Goolam was promoted as a senior counsel in the Bombay high court and in 1999, he was given the position of the Advocate General of Maharashtra. In 2004, when the UPA rose to power, Goolam was offered the role of the Solicitor General of India because of which he had to leave Bombay and move to Delhi.

In the year 2009, Goolam was elected as the Attorney General of India, the highest law position in the Indian government system. Goolam served as the 13th attorney general of India until he passed away in September 2014 due to a cardiac arrest.

