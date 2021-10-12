हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Goolam Vahanvati

Former Attorney General Goolam Vahanvati was an inspiration to the India law community

Regarded as a legal luminary, Goolam Vahanvati’s career spanned over three decades and was full of achievements.

Former Attorney General Goolam Vahanvati was an inspiration to the India law community

Goolam Vahanvati was an exceptional lawyer and so much more. Regarded as a legal luminary, Goolam’s career spanned over three decades and was full of achievements.

When he was a junior lawyer in the Bombay high court, he had built quite a reputation for himself and was know as the Go-to person in the Bombay Bar.

He was an ideal lawyer and a citizen and used to follow rules and regulations dedicatedly. Goolam was extremely bright and intelligent even when he was a kid, that with his dedication made for a deadly combination as he grew up.

In 1990, Goolam was promoted as a senior counsel in the Bombay high court and in 1999, he was given the position of the Advocate General of Maharashtra. In 2004, when the UPA rose to power, Goolam was offered the role of the Solicitor General of India because of which he had to leave Bombay and move to Delhi.

In the year 2009, Goolam was elected as the Attorney General of India, the highest law position in the Indian government system. Goolam served as the 13th attorney general of India until he passed away in September 2014 due to a cardiac arrest.

(Disclaimer- Brand Desk Content)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Goolam VahanvatiAttorney General of India
Next
Story

MCD failed to fulfill promises to sanitation workers, fear of strike looms: Saurabh Bhardwaj

Must Watch

PT3M2S

Russians celebrate 65 years of the old Volga GAZ-21