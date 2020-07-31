Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti's detention under PSA extended by three months

The detention of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was on Friday extended by three more months. Mufti has been in detention under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) informed about the order. An order by the Jammu and Kashmir government read, "The Government hereby directs that the period of detention of Mehbooba Mufti d/o Late Mufti Mohd Sayed...Nowgam, Srinagar be extended for a further period of three months and she may be lodged in Subsidiary Jail Fairview, Gupkar Road, Srinagar."

The period of her detention is scheduled to expire on August 5, said the order.

She was initially detained on August 5, 2019, when the Centre abrogated special status of the erstwhile state and bifurcated it into two union territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir. Mufti heads the PDP which was in power in Jammu and Kashmir in alliance with the BJP till June 2018.

Initially, she was taken into preventive custody. Later on February 5, 2020, she was slapped with the PSA along with Omar Abdullah, who was released in March. Farooq Abdullah had been released in April. Earlier, Mufti was lodged in a government guesthouse in Chashma Shahi and a bungalow on Maulana Azad Road near Lal Chowk.