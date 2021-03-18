हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Muzaffar Hussain Baig

Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Muzaffar Hussain Baig joins Peoples Conference

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister and veteran leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig joined the People's Conference, a party from where he began his political career, here on Wednesday.

J&K Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone accompanied by senior party leaders earlier visited the residence of Muzaffar Hussain Baig. They confabulated with Baig on a range of issues afflicting the state in these difficult times.

Sajad Lone on this occasion invited Baig to once again return home and be a part of the party from where he started his political career. He impressed upon Baig that the need of the hour is that people like him should share their experience, expertise, knowledge, and political wisdom for the betterment of J&K.

Expressing his pleasure to be a part of the party from where he started his political career, Baig said that it gives him immense pleasure to be a part of the party which he joined as a youth and was groomed by Late Abdul Gani Lone sahib. 

Baig said that in his entire public life he had caused for being happy and when he was disappointed. He felt that among many problems plaguing J&K, quality of leadership is also one of the biggest problems. 

He said that quite often he found that the leaders didn’t have the requisite exposure or the capacity to be able to contribute to a level that he or she is supposed to do. He expressed his great desire to contribute by grooming youngsters and building their capacity to a level where they can actually rise up to the occasion and rise up for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Baig’s joining to the PC was inevitable after deserting PDP as he had earlier praised Sajad Lone and said, “PC has been like a home to me and Sajad Lone has been like my son.”

According to sources, more political leaders are expected to join the JKPC in the coming days.

Tags:
Muzaffar Hussain BaigPeople's ConferenceJammu Kashmir Peoples Conference
