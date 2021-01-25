हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Padma Bhushan

Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe, SP Balasubramaniam get Padma Vibhushan; Tarun Gogoi, Ram Vilas Paswan, Sumitra Mahajan, Kalbe Sadiq receive Padma Bhushan

Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and late singer SP Balasubramaniam received the Padma Vibhushan award. Late Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi, late Bihar Chief Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and late Islamic leader Kalbe Sadiq got the Padma Bhushan Award.

Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe, SP Balasubramaniam get Padma Vibhushan; Tarun Gogoi, Ram Vilas Paswan, Sumitra Mahajan, Kalbe Sadiq receive Padma Bhushan

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday (January 25, 2021) announced the 2021 Padma Awards.  

While the former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and late singer SP Balasubramaniam received the Padma Vibhushan award, late Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi, late Chief Minister of Bihar Ram Vilas Paswan, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and late Islamic leader Kalbe Sadiq got the Padma Bhushan Award.

This is to be noted that Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian Awards of the country and are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. 

The Awards are given in various disciplines/fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. 

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. 

The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year, This year, the President has approved conferment of 119 Padma Awards including 1 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list comprises of 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 

29 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee.

CHECK THE FULL LIST HERE

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Padma BhushanPadma Vibhushan
Next
Story

Jeevan Raksha Padak awards; check who all received this honour

  • 1,06,67,736Confirmed
  • 1,53,470Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT20M53S

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses on the eve of Republic Day 2021