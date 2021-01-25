Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe, SP Balasubramaniam get Padma Vibhushan; Tarun Gogoi, Ram Vilas Paswan, Sumitra Mahajan, Kalbe Sadiq receive Padma Bhushan

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday (January 25, 2021) announced the 2021 Padma Awards.

While the former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and late singer SP Balasubramaniam received the Padma Vibhushan award, late Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi, late Chief Minister of Bihar Ram Vilas Paswan, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and late Islamic leader Kalbe Sadiq got the Padma Bhushan Award.

This is to be noted that Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian Awards of the country and are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given in various disciplines/fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year, This year, the President has approved conferment of 119 Padma Awards including 1 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list comprises of 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards.

29 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee.

