Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar Returns To BJP, Vows To Make Modi PM Again

NEW DELHI: In a big setback to the Congress party, former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Jagadish Shettar, returned to the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday, nearly a year after quitting the saffron party. Shettar had previously switched allegiance to the Congress after being denied a ticket by the BJP ahead of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections last year. Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar arrived at BJP Headquarters in Delhi accompanied by the southern state's former CM BS Yediyurappa and met party president J P Nadda and other leaders.

#WATCH | Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar re-joins BJP in the presence of former CM-senior party leader BS Yediyurappa and state BJP President BY Vijayendra, at BJP Headquarters in Delhi.



He had quit BJP and joined Congress in April last year. pic.twitter.com/sVJpP9AVu2 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

After his formal re-induction into the party, Shettar said, ''For strengthening India, it is necessary to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister once again.'' “The party gave me a lot of responsibilities in the past. Because of some issues, I went to the Congress party. In the last 8-9 months, there were a lot of discussions in the BJP. Karnataka BJP leaders and workers asked me to come back to the BJP. Yediyurappa ji and Vijayendra ji also wanted me to come back to the BJP. I am rejoining the party with the belief that Narendra Modi ji has to become the PM again,” Shettar said as he rejoined the party.

#WATCH | Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar returns to BJP, meets the party's National President JP Nadda in Delhi pic.twitter.com/YHLgECx61d — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

Political Flip-Flop: Shettar's Journey From BJP To Congress And Back

After being denied a ticket from the BJP for the Karnataka Assembly elections, Shettar quit the party and joined the Congress last year. This move had surprised many political observers, considering Shettar's long-standing association with the BJP.

Lingayat Community Influence: Shettar's Background

Jagadish Shettar, known for his roots in the Lingayat community, holds a significant position in Karnataka politics. His return to the BJP is expected to have implications, especially considering the political dynamics and demographics associated with the Lingayat community in the state.

BJP's Strategic Move: Shettar's Rejoining Ahead of Elections

The timing of Jagadish Shettar's return to the BJP raises questions about the party's strategic planning, particularly with the upcoming elections in Karnataka. Shettar's political experience and influence in certain communities could be pivotal for the BJP in its electoral strategy.