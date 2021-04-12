हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maharashtra

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh summoned by CBI for questioning

The CBI has called former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh for questioning in connection with allegations of corruption levelled against him by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has called former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh for questioning on Wednesday, April 14 in connection with allegations of corruption levelled against him by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh and suspended officer Sachin Waze.

The CBI issued a notice calling Deshmukh to join the CBI probe on Monday morning, a day after his two aides Sanjeev Palande and Kundan recorded their statements before the agency, officials were quoted as saying by PTI.

The CBI is carrying out a preliminary inquiry into allegations against Deshmukh for exhorting Rs 100 crores as bribe from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the SUV case alternatively, said the allegation has been reportedly corroborated by Waze in custody.

Sachin Waze, an assistant police inspector, is being probed for a case of an explosive-laden SUV found outside Antillia. The Bombay High Court had last week directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegations levelled by Singh against Deshmukh.

