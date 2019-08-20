Former MPs asked to vacate government accommodations within seven days

New Delhi: All former Members of Parliament (MPs) have been asked to vacate their government accommodations in Delhi within seven days, chairman of the Housing Committee, Chandrakant Patil has said.

Speaking to ANI, Patil said, "All former MPs have been given seven days to vacate the government accommodations. Officers have been asked to stop power and water supply to these accommodations within three days. According to the law, if an MP is not re-elected, they have to vacate the official residence within 30 days. At least 50-60 MPs are yet to vacate their houses."

Almost three months after the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha, a number of lawmakers are yet to vacate their official bungalows.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too touched upon the issue while addressing an event at the inauguration of the Lok Sabha Secretariat duplex flats in New Delhi's North Avenue on Monday. "When a new session of Parliament begins, newer MPs face a lot of trouble as far as finding accommodation is concerned. I am glad that efforts have been made to overcome this problem. Being an MP means that people from the constituency come and they too may need accommodation," PM Modi said.