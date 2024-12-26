Former PM Manmohan Singh Passes Away At 92
Former Prime Minister Dr.Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday, December 26, after being admitted to AIIMS Delhi.
Former Prime Minister Dr.Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi on Thursday evening after his health deteriorated. The hospital is yet to release details about his sudden demise.
This is a developing story, details to follow
