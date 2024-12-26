Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2836241https://zeenews.india.com/india/former-pm-manmohan-singh-passes-away-at-92-2836241.html
NewsIndia
MANMOHAN SINGH

Former PM Manmohan Singh Passes Away At 92

Former Prime Minister Dr.Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday, December 26, after being admitted to AIIMS Delhi.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2024, 10:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Former PM Manmohan Singh Passes Away At 92 (Photo:PTI)

Former Prime Minister Dr.Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi on Thursday evening after his health deteriorated. The hospital is yet to release details about his sudden demise.

This is a developing story, details to follow

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK