Former PM Manmohan Singh Shifted to Last row in Rajya Sabha; Know Reason

After former PM Manmohan Singh's seat relocation in Rajya Sabha, senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Digvijaya Singh will occupy front-row seats.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 11:23 AM IST|Source: PTI
  • The Congress effected the reallocation of seats this session
  • Wheelchair-bound Singh has been allotted the last-row seat for his convenience

Former PM Manmohan Singh Shifted to Last row in Rajya Sabha; Know Reason

New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh has been shifted from a seat on the front row of the Rajya Sabha to the last, with his Congress party sources on Thursday saying the move was to facilitate the wheelchair-bound leader's easy movement. Senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Digvijaya Singh will now occupy front-row seats after their reallocation by the party. The Congress effected the reallocation of seats this session. It was supposed to carry out the exercise in the last session. Party sources said former prime minister Singh, 90, has been allotted the last-row seat for his convenience as he is now wheelchair-bound.

They said Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will continue to occupy his front-row seat beside Deputy Chairman of the House Harivansh.

Also Read: Manmohan Singh Birthday: Key policy decisions by the architect of economic reforms

The remaining front row occupants from the opposition are former prime minister H D Devegowda (JDS), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Prem Chand Gupta (RJD), Derek O'Brien (TMC), K Keshava Rao (BRS) and Tiruchi Siva (DMK).

The BJP, the sources said, has also made some changes in the seating arrangements in the last rows while its front row occupants remained unchanged.

