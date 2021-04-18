हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bachi Singh Rawat

Former Union minister Bachi Singh Rawat dies at 71

Bachi Singh Rawat was a four-time MP from the Almora-Pithoragarh constituency and had defeated former chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat thrice in consecutive elections.

Former Union minister Bachi Singh Rawat dies at 71
File Photo

Rishikesh: Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Bachi Singh Rawat died at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Sunday. He was 71. Rawat was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after he complained of difficulty in breathing.

Medical Superintendent of AIIMS, BS Bastia, confirmed his death. Rawat was brought in an air ambulance from Haldwani and was admitted to the emergency ward of the hospital. Preliminary tests had revealed an infection in his lungs.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat expressed grief at his death and prayed for peace to his soul and strength to the bereaved family. Bachi Singh Rawat was a four-time MP from the Almora-Pithoragarh constituency and had defeated former chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat thrice in consecutive elections.

Considered close to senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi, Rawat was a Union minister of state for science and technology in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bachi Singh RawatBJPBachi Singh Rawat deathUttarakhand
Next
Story

Lockdowns, curfews should not effect COVID-19 vaccination drive, Centre tells states

Must Watch

PT18M30S

COVID-19: Watch top 5 big updates on Corona 2.0