Four active associates of JeM arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

The Jammu and Kashmir police said that the four youth were actively associated with the JeM outfit providing logistic, transportation and other facilities for commission of terrorist acts. 

Representational image

Pulwama: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday (March 13) arrested four active associates affiliated with the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit in the Pulwama district of south Kashmir. 

“During the investigation of a case FIR number 50 and 51 of 2022 of P/S Pulwama, it was established that 4 youth were actively associated with the JeM outfit providing logistic, transportation and other facilities for commission of militant acts”, a police statement said.

The accused have been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Rather, a resident of Chewa Kallan, Naseer Ahmad Malik (Madrasa Administrator), a resident of Wasoora, Rayees Ahmad, a resident of Khanpora Newa and Yawar Rashid Ganai of Gudoora Pulwama.

“It is pertinent to mention that on 12-03-2022 two militants of banned outfit JeM were killed in an operation at Chewa Kallan and one militant was apprehend alive”, the police further said. 

Investigation is underway, the J&K police added. 

