Four army jawans killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Sikkim

New Delhi: Four jawans of the Indian army were killed after the truck in which they were travelling fell into a gorge at New Jawahar Lal Nehru Road in East Sikkim on Wednesday (June 30).

Two other jawans, who were injured, were taken to a hospital in Gangtok for treatment. They are being shifted to a hospital in Siliguri.

One of the jawans who was critically injured in the accident succumbed during treatment.

“The six jawans of the Kumaon Regiment were travelling towards Gangtok when the driver lost control over the truck and it plunged 600 feet into a gorge, killing the driver and two other soldiers on the spot,” an officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

The rescue operation was conducted by the Army, BRO, police and locals in the inhospitable terrain amid bad weather and the three survivors were admitted to an Army hospital in Gangtok, from where they were shifted to a medical establishment in West Bengal's Siliguri, the officer added.

