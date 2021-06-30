हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Road accident

Four army jawans killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Sikkim

Two other jawans, who were injured, were taken to a hospital in Gangtok for treatment. They are being shifted to a hospital in Siliguri.

Four army jawans killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Sikkim
Representational Image

New Delhi: Four jawans of the Indian army were killed after the truck in which they were travelling fell into a gorge at New Jawahar Lal Nehru Road in East Sikkim on Wednesday (June 30).

Two other jawans, who were injured, were taken to a hospital in Gangtok for treatment. They are being shifted to a hospital in Siliguri.

One of the jawans who was critically injured in the accident succumbed during treatment.

“The six jawans of the Kumaon Regiment were travelling towards Gangtok when the driver lost control over the truck and it plunged 600 feet into a gorge, killing the driver and two other soldiers on the spot,” an officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

The six jawans of the Kumaon Regiment were travelling towards Gangtok when the driver lost control over the truck and it plunged 600 feet into a gorge, killing the driver and two other soldiers on the spot, he said.

The rescue operation was conducted by the Army, BRO, police and locals in the inhospitable terrain amid bad weather and the three survivors were admitted to an Army hospital in Gangtok, from where they were shifted to a medical establishment in West Bengal's Siliguri, the officer added.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Road accidentIndian ArmyArmy jawans killedSikkim
Next
Story

Don't have anything to hide, not afraid of BJP's threats: Atishi, after she was served notice by Income Tax department

Must Watch

PT4M

Bollywood Breaking: Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal dies