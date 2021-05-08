Four children die of suffocation after being trapped in car in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat

Baghpat: Four children died of suffocation after getting trapped inside a car on Friday (May 7, 2021) in Chandinagar area of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

The tragic incident occurred in Singoli Taga village in Uttar Pradesh, where the car of Rajkumar, in which the children were playing, was parked outside his home.

The villagers added that the children from the neighbourhood entered the car and started playing, then suddenly the car got locked.

“Due to auto-lock, five children got stuck as they were playing inside a car. Four of the children have died while one is critical. Bodies were sent for postmortem,” Khekra CO MS Rawat told reporters.

The children who were trapped inside the car were identified as Niyati (8), Vandana (4), Akshay (4), Krishna (7) and Shivansh (8), police said, adding that except Shivansh, all others died on the spot.

The police are investigating the matter and the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.

