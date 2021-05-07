हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Hearing in Allahabad High Court over Uttar Pradesh’s COVID-19 management today

New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government in a virtual hearing on Friday (May 7, 2021) will answer Allahabad High Court over its COVID-19 management in the state. 

The Allahabad High Court will be taking account of COVID-19 related preparations like oxygen supply and lockdown curbs imposed in the state form the Uttar Pradesh government in Friday’s hearing, which will be conducted virtually in the view of rising COVID-19 infections in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had also directed the state government to submit footage of counting of panchayat elections.

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday had also directed the concerned authorities to set up COVID-19 helpline number as soon as possible. The court came down harshly on the authorities stating that failure to supply adequate oxygen to hospitals in the current situation is “a criminal act and not less than a genocide”. 

Meanwhile, on Thursday (May 6, 2021), India recorded over 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

