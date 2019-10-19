close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assam

Four killed as fire broke out at a house in Assam's Dibrugarh

The fire broke out at the house of one Maya Devi. Her son Vishal Sonar (19) and two grandsons, Sibu Sonar (5) and Sankar Sonar (3), were charred to death due to the fire.

Four killed as fire broke out at a house in Assam&#039;s Dibrugarh
Representational image

Guwahati: Four persons, including two infants and a maid servant, died after a fire broke out and engulfed a house in Assam's Dibrugarh town on the wee hours of Saturday.

The police said the incident took place at Niz Kadamoni in Assam's Dibrugarh town at around 1.30 a.m. on Saturday. The fire broke out at the house of one Maya Devi, the police said, adding that her son Vishal Sonar (19) and two grandsons, Sibu Sonar (5) and Sankar Sonar (3), were charred to death due to the fire.

The housemaid also died in the fire.

Live TV

Although the locals said that a LPG cylinder blast was the reason behind the massive fire, the police said that investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed his condolences over the incident and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Sonowla has also asked the Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh to carry out an inquiry into the incident besides announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

 

Tags:
AssamFirefire broke out
Next
Story

Karnataka college students made to wear cardboard box to stop them from cheating,video goes viral

Must Watch

PT32M56S

Kavi Yudh: 'महाराष्ट्र-हरियाणा चुनाव स्पेशल' with anchor Anamika Jain Amber