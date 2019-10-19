Four killed as fire broke out at a house in Assam's Dibrugarh

Guwahati: Four persons, including two infants and a maid servant, died after a fire broke out and engulfed a house in Assam's Dibrugarh town on the wee hours of Saturday.

The police said the incident took place at Niz Kadamoni in Assam's Dibrugarh town at around 1.30 a.m. on Saturday. The fire broke out at the house of one Maya Devi, the police said, adding that her son Vishal Sonar (19) and two grandsons, Sibu Sonar (5) and Sankar Sonar (3), were charred to death due to the fire.

The housemaid also died in the fire.

Live TV

Although the locals said that a LPG cylinder blast was the reason behind the massive fire, the police said that investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed his condolences over the incident and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Sonowla has also asked the Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh to carry out an inquiry into the incident besides announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.