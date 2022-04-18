New Delhi: Amid the fourth wave of Covid-19 fear, Delhi on Sunday (April 17, 2022) saw 517 fresh coronavirus cases, 56 more than the previous day, with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent, according to city health department data.

With these new infections, the capital's case tally has increased to 18,68,550 while the death toll remained unchanged at 26,160.

Delhi has been witnessing an upward trend in daily Covid-19 cases in the last few days. The city had on Saturday recorded 461 Covid cases and two deaths. On Friday, Delhi had logged 366 cases, while on Thursday, the number of cases was 325.

Hospital situation in Delhi

As of Monday morning, there are 9,662 vacant beds for Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals. The capital also currently has 9,156 vacant Covid-19 oxygen beds and 2,174 ICU beds. Around 1,246 ICU beds with ventilators are also available for Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals.

A total of 964 Covid-19 patients are currently under home isolation in the national capital.

DDMA to meet on April 20, may consider reimposing mandatory use of face masks

In view of an uptick in coronavirus infections in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting on April 20 in which it may consider reimposing the mandatory use of face masks. It is noteworthy that the health department of the Delhi government, in an order on April 2, had said that fines will not be imposed for not wearing face masks in public places.

The DDMA meeting is scheduled to be held under the chairmanship of Lt Governor Anil Baijal to discuss the prevailing Covid situation, including the recent rise in the number of cases. As per official notice, the meeting will take place at 11 am on April 20. The ongoing vaccination programme in the national capital will also be discussed.

People should get tested, mask mandate be brought back

With a spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, doctors are saying that people developing coronavirus-like symptoms should get themselves tested and authorities should make the wearing of masks mandatory to help check the spread of infection.

"People who are developing symptoms are not going for Covid-19 test, largely. Now, with a surge in cases and the positivity rate beyond five per cent again, I would urge people to go for testing if they are having symptoms. Even those going for home isolation should go for testing," a senior doctor at LNJP Hospital told the PTI news agency.

Dr Ritu Saxena, who heads the emergency department at the Delhi government's largest facility and a key Covid-19 hospital, said that large gatherings should now be avoided and people should wear masks and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant, internal medicine, at the Apollo hospital noted that hospitalisation is still less, but batted for 'logical' and 'stringent' measures to check the spread of the infection.

"Given the situation in Delhi, the DDMA meeting should have been held a bit earlier. Also, the mask mandate needs to be brought back," he said.

With the climbing positivity rate, the right move would be to take logical, stringent measures," he said.

(With agency inputs)

