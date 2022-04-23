​​New Delhi: India recorded 2,527 new Covid-19 cases, 33 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,22,149, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday (April 23, 2022). The active cases stand at 15,079.

India reports 2,527 new COVID19 cases today; Active cases rise to 15,079 The daily positivity rate stands at 0.56% pic.twitter.com/iIRQ7CBLzn — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

An increase of 838 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 1,656 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,25,17,724.

The active cases account for 0.04 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​187.46 crore. As many as 4,55,179 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, Delhi alone logged 1,042 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent on Friday. According to the city health department, two persons died due to the infection yesterday. The cumulative caseload in the national capital stands at 18,72,699 while the death toll is 26,164.

With the national capital seeing a spurt in Covid-19 cases in the past few days, the number of active cases has increased to 3,253 from 601 on April 11. However, the hospitalisation rate has so far been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total active cases, according to data.

