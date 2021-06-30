हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Frame guidelines to pay ex-gratia to COVID-19 victims' kins: SC directs Centre

Justice Ashok Bhushan led bench passed the order on a plea seeking ex gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh to families of those who have lost someone due to COVID-19.

Frame guidelines to pay ex-gratia to COVID-19 victims&#039; kins: SC directs Centre

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to frame guidelines within 6 weeks to pay ex-gratia to families of those who died due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also dismissed the Centre's plea that no such ex gratia can be paid.

The top court further said that the amount is to be determined by the national authority under the NDMA.

The Supreme Court also directed the central government to issue guidelines to simplify the issuance of death certificates in cases of deaths due to Covid complications.

Justice Ashok Bhushan led bench passed the order on a plea seeking ex gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh to families of those who have lost someone due to COVID-19.

 

 Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusSupreme CourtNarendra Modicompensation
Next
Story

We all are temporary but Delhi Police is permanent, says outgoing Commissioner SN Shrivastava

Must Watch

PT12M59S

Terrorists hiding in Jammu-Kashmir became enemies of the lives of Kashmiris