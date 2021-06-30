Frame guidelines to pay ex-gratia to COVID-19 victims' kins: SC directs Centre

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to frame guidelines within 6 weeks to pay ex-gratia to families of those who died due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also dismissed the Centre's plea that no such ex gratia can be paid.

The top court further said that the amount is to be determined by the national authority under the NDMA.

The Supreme Court also directed the central government to issue guidelines to simplify the issuance of death certificates in cases of deaths due to Covid complications.

Justice Ashok Bhushan led bench passed the order on a plea seeking ex gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh to families of those who have lost someone due to COVID-19.

