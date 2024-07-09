France’s Challenges Ahead of Paris Olympics 2024: 10 Key Points

Three weeks before hosting the Olympics, France was thrown into political turmoil on Monday, and the already tense build-up was further compounded by a call for strikes at Paris airports. Preparations for the largest athletic event in the world are usually stressful for the host countries, but last month, French President Emmanuel Macron created an unanticipated level of complexity by calling early parliamentary elections. It is unclear who will hold important government posts when the Games begin on July 26 in light of the hung parliament that resulted from Sunday's second round of voting for the National Assembly.

France is gearing up to host the much-anticipated Paris Olympics in 2024 amidst a backdrop of significant challenges ranging from political turmoil to airport strikes.

Here are the key issues the country faces as it prepares for the global sporting event: