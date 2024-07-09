France’s Challenges Ahead of Paris Olympics 2024: 10 Key Points
As France eagerly prepares to host the Paris Olympics, the nation faces a series of challenges that add complexity to the already tense build-up.
Three weeks before hosting the Olympics, France was thrown into political turmoil on Monday, and the already tense build-up was further compounded by a call for strikes at Paris airports. Preparations for the largest athletic event in the world are usually stressful for the host countries, but last month, French President Emmanuel Macron created an unanticipated level of complexity by calling early parliamentary elections. It is unclear who will hold important government posts when the Games begin on July 26 in light of the hung parliament that resulted from Sunday's second round of voting for the National Assembly.
Here are the key issues the country faces as it prepares for the global sporting event:
- Political Turmoil: French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to call snap parliamentary elections has thrown the country into political uncertainty. With a hung parliament after the second round of voting, it remains unclear who will hold key government positions during the Games.
- Prime Minister’s Resignation: Prime Minister Gabriel Attal offered his resignation, emphasizing the unprecedented political situation as France readies itself to welcome the world. Macron has asked Attal to remain in office temporarily for the stability of the country.
- Interior Minister’s Role: The fate of Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, responsible for security preparations, hangs in the balance. His position is critical, especially concerning matters like delinquency, crime, terrorism, and traffic conditions during the Olympics.
- ADP Airport Strikes: Unions representing workers at ADP (Aeroports de Paris) have called for a strike at Paris airports1. They demand Olympics bonuses for all staff and a massive recruitment plan. Paris’s airports will be the main gateway for foreign visitors and athletes.
- 350,000 Daily Transits: Up to 350,000 people are expected to transit through Paris’s airports daily during the Olympics. Ensuring smooth operations and security is crucial for a successful event.
- Oversized Baggage Terminal: ADP has built a new temporary oversized baggage terminal at Charles de Gaulle airport to handle specialized sports equipment like kayaks and bikes.
- Migrant Removal: French police recently removed dozens of migrants, including families with young children, from the forecourt of Paris City Hall. This action occurred as the capital marked 100 days to the start of the Olympic Games.
- Athletes’ Arrival: The strike on July 17, just before athletes arrive to take up residence in the newly built Olympic village in northern Paris, adds further uncertainty.
- Energy, Defence, Research, and Culture: The strategic partnership between India and France, discussed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Macron, covers critical areas like energy, defence, research, and culture.
- Momentum and Challenges: Despite the challenges, the Olympic Games have been well-prepared, and the world eagerly awaits the grand event in Paris.
