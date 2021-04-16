हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

Freak of nature: Woman dies as tin sheet slits her throat during Delhi dust storm

The sheet reportedly fell from the fourth floor of a building due to the strong winds and struck the woman named Sonu Kataria who was walking on the road with her nine-year-old daughter Nikita.

Freak of nature: Woman dies as tin sheet slits her throat during Delhi dust storm

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident a 37-year-old woman was killed on Friday (April 16) after a tin sheet fell on her and slit her throat. The incident occurred in Delhi’s Palam village while a severe dust storm ravaged the city.

The sheet reportedly fell from the fourth floor of a building due to the strong winds and struck the woman named Sonu Kataria who was walking on the road with her nine-year-old daughter Nikita.

The sheet also hit Nikita and a third person riding a bicycle who received minor injuries.

The three were taken to a nearby hospital where the mother was declared dead while the daughter’s condition remains critical.

“All the three injured were rushed to Manipal Hospital and later shifted to Ayushman Hospital. Nikita is critical while the man sustained minor injuries and is stable. The sheet fell because of the bad weather and harsh winds in Delhi,” Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP (Southwest) was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Sonu is survived by her two daughters and husband, who works as a generator mechanic. According to police, the husband and her other daughter live in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

