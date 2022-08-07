New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections 2022, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (August 7) vowed to provide 24X7 power supply and waive off previous year's electricity bills if voted to power. Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal also promised unemployment allowance to the jobless youth in the state."Three months after forming a government in Gujarat, we will make electricity free. We have a plan for providing employment to the youth. We will provide unemployment allowance to be given to the unemployed. We will make hospitals, and schools in villages on the lines of the Delhi model,” ANI quoted the Delhi CM as saying.

Citing the example of Delhi, Kejriwal promised to provide employment to the youth in Gujarat. "...In just a few years, we have provided employment to 12 lakh youths in Delhi. We had also provided employment to the unemployed here. And until that happens, the unemployed would be on the dole of Rs 3,000 rupees per month," he said.

Kejriwal, who was on the second day of his two-day visit to Gujarat, claimed that there is a direct contest between AAP and BJP in the state Assembly polls to be held later this year.

Attacking the ruling Gujarat BJP and rival Congress, the AAP chief said both the parties will soon merge in the state as they have nothing new to offer to the public. "The election of Gujarat will be between AAP and BJP. Gujarat Congress is going to merge with Gujarat BJP. The hidden love between BJP-Congress will come out soon. On one hand, there is "27 years of misrule" of the BJP and on the other hand, there is "new politics" of AAP," the Delhi CM said in a press conference in Vadodara.

On AAP's chief ministerial candidate in Gujarat, Kejriwal said everyone is his party's CM face. "Every Gujarati will be the CM. We have come up with a new hope, new politics. Ours is the first party that talks of honesty," he added.

