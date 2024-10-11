Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sparked a conversation by sharing a video of Republican US Presidential candidate Donald Trump, who vowed to slash energy and electricity bills by half. Kejriwal took to X, saying "Trump has announced that he will reduce electricity rates by half. Free ki revri reaches the US."

Kejriwal's remark is seen as a response to critics who have slammed AAP's governance model for providing freebies. His remark was directed at critics who have long accused AAP of emptying the government coffers with its freebie policies. During various election campaigns, Kejriwal has often faced harsh criticism from rivals for promising free services and for introducing what they call a ‘revri culture’ aimed at luring voters.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha echoed Kejriwal's sentiment, stating that Trump's pledge shows how AAP's governance model has set a global benchmark. "Trump's 50% off on electricity bills shows how Arvind Kejriwal has set the benchmark for governance globally! His governance model - affordable electricity, free water, quality healthcare, and free world-class education - is a shining example of welfarism done right," Chadha tweeted.

"I will cut the price of ENERGY and ELECTRICITY in HALF within 12 months. We will seriously expedite our environmental approvals and quickly double our electricity capacity. This will DRIVE DOWN INFLATION and make AMERICA and MICHIGAN the best place on earth to build a factory," Trump wrote in a video shared on his X handle.

As the US Presidential elections approach, both Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris have intensified their campaigns. While Trump appeals for unity, Harris emphasizes retaining America's "free spirit."