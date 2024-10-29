Advertisement
Fresh Snowfall Blankets Kashmir's Higher Reaches, Temperature Plummets

Snowfall was reported across the high-altitude areas of Gurez, Sadna Top, Tulel, Gulmarg hills, and Sonamarg, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2024, 07:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Fresh Snowfall Blankets Kashmir's Higher Reaches, Temperature Plummets Picture source: ANI/Representative image

Srinagar: The higher reaches of Kashmir Valley, including north Kashmir’s Bandipora, received fresh snowfall overnight, aligning with predictions from the Meteorological Department. Snowfall was reported across the high-altitude areas of Gurez, Sadna Top, Tulel, Gulmarg hills, and Sonamarg, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures that had residents reaching for warm clothing.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of the Meteorological Department, confirmed that light snowfall and rain are likely to continue, primarily in the upper reaches. He added that cloudy conditions are expected to persist over the next several days, with the current weather pattern projected to last until November 7.

In light of the weather changes, the Meteorological Department issued an advisory urging farmers to prioritise crop harvesting, secure their produce, and concentrate on essential farming tasks.

