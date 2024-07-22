From ₹97,134 crore in Financial Year 2014, the gender budget has consistently increased, reaching ₹3.1 lakh crore in FY 2025, the Economic Survey said on Monday. This marks a 38.7-per cent rise compared to FY24 and a 218.8-per cent increase over FY14, now constituting 6.5 per cent of the total Union Budget. In a transformative move, India is shifting from women's development to women-led development, according to the Economic Survey presented in Parliament.

The survey underscores the government's legislative interventions and provisions to ensure women's participation in various professions. India's G20 presidency in 2023 also highlighted "women-led development" as a priority amid increasing global attention on women's workforce participation, it said.

Addressing the various issues affecting women, the survey emphasises the need for a comprehensive and pragmatic approach.

This includes improving access to basic necessities, such as sanitation, piped water and menstrual hygiene, along with ensuring safety, proper nutrition and equal opportunities in economic and political spheres.

Political empowerment through the Nari Shakti Vandan Abhiniyam, 2023, which ensures greater women's representation in public offices, marks a significant step towards inclusive growth and gender equality, the survey said.

Financial inclusion efforts, including the Prime Minister Jan Dhan Yojana, have facilitated access to banking services for women, enhancing their control over household resources. Rural microfinance initiatives through self-help groups have empowered women, boosting their self-esteem and participation in local governance.

Encouraging female entrepreneurship through schemes like Start-up and Stand-Up India, where a significant number of loans are sanctioned to women, further demonstrates the government's commitment to women-led development, the survey said.